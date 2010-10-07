Pats move on without Moss; Belichick denies any issues

"That was kind of the difficult thing just because he was the guy always giving pep talks before the game, halftime, after the game," Welker said, "but, at the same time, he's doing what's best for him. It's a business and you've just got to just kind of roll with it. We have a sign that says, 'If you don't want to be here, you don't have to be here.' And I guess, I'm not really sure the scenario or anything like that, but it's kind of the way things worked out."