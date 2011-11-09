Pats, Jets renew acquaintances in prime time

Published: Nov 09, 2011 at 08:22 AM

Why to watch
Bill Belichick against Rex Ryan. Tom Brady against Darrelle Revis. This is a battle for tops in the division, with the Jets now on a 3-0 run since losing to the Pats in Week 5, while New England has lost two in a row coming out of its bye.

Inside story
If you take away Wes Welker, and bracket one of the young tight ends, who is going to beat you? That's the question opposing defensive coordinators are asking of New England's offense. The Pats have lacked any vertical presence lately and it's doubtful they get those plays in New York. The Patriots will need to have some success running out of spread formations.

More: Go inside each Week 10 game

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

This Week in NFL History: March 29 to April 4; Jimmy Johnson resigns as Cowboys head coach

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

DeSean Jackson on joining Rams: Reuniting with Sean McVay an 'intriguing' factor

Newly signed Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson revealed his intrigue with playing for coach Sean McVay, who was the veteran's offensive coordinator for three seasons in Washington. 
news

2021 NFL free agency: Saturday roundup of latest news, buzz

Veteran wideout ﻿Mohamed Sanu﻿ will return to San Francisco for a second stint with the club after agreeing to a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Legendary CFB coach, '72 Dolphins OC Howard Schnellenberger dies at 87

Howard Schnellenberger, who revived football at the University of Miami and Louisville and started the program at Florida Atlantic during a coaching career that spanned a half century, died Saturday. He was 87.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW