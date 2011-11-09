Pats, Jets renew acquaintances in prime time

Why to watch
Bill Belichick against Rex Ryan. Tom Brady against Darrelle Revis. This is a battle for tops in the division, with the Jets now on a 3-0 run since losing to the Pats in Week 5, while New England has lost two in a row coming out of its bye.
Inside story
If you take away Wes Welker, and bracket one of the young tight ends, who is going to beat you? That's the question opposing defensive coordinators are asking of New England's offense. The Pats have lacked any vertical presence lately and it's doubtful they get those plays in New York. The Patriots will need to have some success running out of spread formations.