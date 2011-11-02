Pats host Giants in Super Bowl XLII rematch

Why to watch
This is a rematch of Super Bowl XLII, but the current editions of these two squads are not quite in Super Bowl form right now. The matchup of the Giants' pass rush against Tom Brady, who is as good against the blitz as anyone in the game, makes for required viewing.
Inside story
Eli Manning is having a heck of a bounce-back season. He's protecting the football, making sound decisions and thriving despite having a patchwork group of receivers and tight ends for many weeks. Osi Umenyiora has been a force since coming back from his injury, and the Giants seem to be healing up for the second half. But really, who wants to catch Brady after a so-so game?