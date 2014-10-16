Around the NFL

Pats hold off Jets: What you need to know from 'TNF'

Published: Oct 16, 2014 at 04:30 PM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

It felt like the New York Jets' season was on the line Thursday night in New England. They played like it, but came up one blocked field goal short.

The Patriots held on to beat their division rivals 27-25 in a terrific back-and-forth game where both quarterbacks shined. There were no turnovers, just a lot of long drives and a blocked 58-yard attempt by Jets kicker Nick Folk as time expired.

It was a devastating ending to the Jets' best effort of the season. Geno Smith played mistake-free football and made a number of clutch throws in the fourth quarter to put his team in position to win. But the Jets always seem to find a unique way to lose tight games, and moral victories feel hollow for a 1-6 team when coach Rex Ryan's future is on the line. The Patriots haven't looked dominant each week, but they are ultimately 5-2 and have taken control of the AFC East with two division wins in the last five days. Here's what else you need to know:

  1. There was some poetic symmetry to the final play of the game. Last year, Patriots defensive tackle Chris Jones was hit with a 15-yard penalty on a missed field-goal attempt in overtime by Jets kicker Nick Folk. That gave the Jets second life, and the Jets wound up winning the game. On Thursday, Jones got the block to seal the victory.

"Real happy for Chris," said an unusually giddy Belichick after the game. "After what happened last year, it was fitting."

  1. The Jets dominated the flow on the road, holding on to the ball for more than 40 minutes. They didn't punt until halfway through the third quarter. Six drives lasted at least nine plays, but too many red-zone trips ended with penalties or drops.
  1. Chris Ivory and Chris Johnson helped the Jets rush for the second-most yards (218) than any opponent visiting Foxborough since 2002. It's not a good sign for the Patriots' rush defense after captain Jerod Mayo was lost for the season. New England changed to a base 3-4 defense with Chandler Jones and Rob Ninkovich at outside linebacker to poor results.
  1. Tom Brady had his third straight strong game, even if he missed a few more throws this week. His game was defined by New England's touchdown drive in the fourth quarter. He overcame some big drops from his receivers and delivered a beautiful sidearm throw on third down when a free rusher was breathing down his neck.

Brady's third touchdown came on third-and-goal from the 20-yard line where he had to throw on the run. He's moved well in the pocket to avoid pressure of late. After all that panic three weeks ago, Brady has 13 touchdowns and two picks on the season.

  1. Geno Smith played his best game of 2014, finishing with 226 yards, one touchdown and no turnovers. He's been careful the last two weeks, avoiding big mistakes even when he's pressured. That can occasionally lead to holding the ball too long, but Smith did an excellent job making plays with his legs. He finished with 37 yards rushing and had a lot of nice throws on the run. Smith showed toughness getting up after plenty of big hits.
  1. One of Smith's worst throws of the night came on the team's two-point conversion attempt with 2:31 left. Don't blame the play call. Offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg had a terrific night and got a favorable matchup with tight end Jace Amaro on safety Patrick Chung. Geno handled a poor snap but then rushed a bad throw.
  1. The Jets benched 2012 first-round pick Quinton Coples, with Coples barely playing at all. Patriots pass rusher Chandler Jones, taken five picks after Coples in 2012, continues to have a strong season. Jason Babin and Antwan Barnes gave the Jets some much-needed juice rushing the passer.
  1. Eric Decker got the best of Darrelle Revis on some key plays, finishing with four catches for 65 yards.
  1. The Patriots missed Mayo when defending the run, and they missed Stevan Ridley when trying to run the ball. The Patriots only attempted 15 runs to 37 passes. They'd prefer not to be so pass happy. Jonas Gray was the team's "inside" runner behind Shane Vereen, but he only had three rushes.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps the Patriots' thrilling win over the Jets and previews every other Week 7 game. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Drew Brees 'all for' Tom Brady breaking his 'special record' for career passing yards

No stranger to Tom Brady taking his spot in the record books, the retired Drew Brees has "no doubt" Brady will take down his passing standard quickly on Sunday night. 
news

Lions release LB Jamie Collins after no trade materializes

After exploring a trade and waiting through the weekend to see if any interest came to be, the Lions have moved on from veteran linebacker Jamie Collins.
news

Mike Tomlin on 1-2 Steelers: 'We're not going to push the panic button'

The Pittsburgh Steelers sit in a surprising last place in the AFC North following a lopsided loss to the Bengals. Head coach Mike Tomlin says now is not the time "to push the panic button."
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Sept. 28

Eagles guard ﻿Isaac Seumalo﻿ needs season-ending surgery on a Lisfranc injury, Mike Garafolo reports. The sixth-year veteran went down in the fourth quarter of the Eagles' blowout loss to the Cowboys on Monday night. It marks the latest injury for a decimated Philly offensive line.
news

Marlon Mack, Colts mutually agree to seek trade to new team

The Colts and running back Marlon Mack have mutually agreed to seek a trade, as the fifth-year pro has become the odd man out in the club's plans at the position, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.
news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid returns to work following brief hospital stay

Andy Reid returned to work Tuesday after a health scare briefly put him in the hospital, Tom Pelissero reports. The Chiefs HC was released Monday from The University of Kansas Health System, where he'd been transported immediately after Sunday's loss to the Chargers.
news

Pete Carroll on Seahawks' defensive issues: 'We have not disrupted the quarterback'

The Seattle Seahawks have struggled on defense to start the season. Head coach Pete Carroll has identified one of the primary issues: the lack of a pass rush.
news

Free-agent CB Richard Sherman visiting injury-riddled Buccaneers on Tuesday

The reigning Super Bowl champs need help in their secondary, and they're considering a former All-Pro. Richard Sherman is set to visit with Tampa Bay on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport report.
news

Bruce Arians: Lack of sacks 'biggest thing that disturbs me' about Buccaneers' defense

Entering the season, the Buccaneers secondary was thought to be of more concern than their front seven, but three games in, Bruce Arians is directing his critique toward the latter.
news

Texans plan to put more on rookie QB Davis Mills' plate vs. Bills

Texans rookie QB Davis Mills had just four days to prepare for his first career start. He'll have extra prep time before his second. The added days between games this week provide a chance for Texans coaches to add more to the QB's plate in Week 4 versus the Bills, and that's what they intend to do.
news

Jonnu Smith owns up to poor outing, drop on pick-six: 'I've just got to make that play'

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith has struggled through the first three games of the season, most notably in Week 3 against the Saints when a drop directly led to a pick-six.
news

Jerry Jones: Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs 'a receiver faking it as a D-back' after third INT of 2021

After a pick-six on a Monday night win over the Eagles, Trevon Diggs has three interceptions in three games into the 2021 season, and the Cowboys CB starting to put the league on notice. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW