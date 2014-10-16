Pats hold off Jets: What you need to know from 'TNF'

It was a devastating ending to the Jets' best effort of the season. Geno Smith played mistake-free football and made a number of clutch throws in the fourth quarter to put his team in position to win. But the Jets always seem to find a unique way to lose tight games, and moral victories feel hollow for a 1-6 team when coach Rex Ryan's future is on the line. The Patriots haven't looked dominant each week, but they are ultimately 5-2 and have taken control of the AFC East with two division wins in the last five days. Here's what else you need to know: