Pats' Gronkowski practices for first time during Super Bowl week

Published: Feb 02, 2012 at 08:27 AM

New England tight end Rob Gronkowski's return from a high ankle sprain highlighted Thursday's Super Bowl XLVI practice.

Appearing during the second half of the nearly two-hour session, Gronkowski participated on a limited basis for the first time since suffering a sprained left ankle during the AFC Championship Game.

Wyche: Inside "The Patriot Way"

Things operate a little differently in New England, and Steve Wyche explains how Pats' hodgepodge secondary embodies what the franchise is all about. More ...

"He did some things. He didn't do everything," Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said. "We'll see how he is tomorrow. I think that will be the big key -- how he responds to this today."

Asked how encouraged he was by what Gronkowski did Thursday, Belichick said, "It was good. It was fine. We'll see where he is tomorrow -- whether that set him back, whether it didn't and whether he's able to continue to progress on a daily basis. But it was a good test for him, too, at least. At least he was out here and did some things to see how it feels. We'll see how it goes."

Gronkowski enjoyed one of the most prolific seasons for a tight end in NFL history with 90 catches for 1,327 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Belichick said the Patriots had "good energy" and worked hard during the Friday's session, which he called "more review." The Patriots listed 11 other players as limited for the second straight day, including safety Patrick Chung (knee), guard Logan Mankins (knee), linebacker Brandon Spikes (knee) and wide receiver Wes Welker (knee). 

Offensive tackle Matt Light was a full participant for the second straight day after dealing with the flu on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Belichick made the strategic move of taking a 30-minute break during the middle of practice to mimic the extended halftime during the Super Bowl.

"We were trying to simulate the best we can," Belichick said. "It's not perfect but it's the best we could do. Practice, take a break, come back out and re-start."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Stumbling Pittsburgh Steelers left with questions involving future after being routed by Chiefs

After being routed by the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers are stumbling out of the postseason race and left with questions about their future, Jeffri Chadiha writes.
news

Washington teammates Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne get into sideline skirmish

Washington teammates ﻿Jonathan Allen﻿ and ﻿Daron Payne﻿ got into a skirmish on the bench in an incident captured by the Sunday Night Football broadcast. Payne could be seen shoving his finger into Allen's head and Allen responded by throwing a right hand. 
news

'Monday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Dolphins-Saints

NFL.com's Jeremy Bergman breaks down four things to watch for when the New Orleans Saints host the Miami Dolphins on Monday night.
news

Bucs WR Antonio Brown following return from suspension: 'I don't want to talk about that'

Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown returned to action Sunday for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in Week 7 and serving a three-game suspension for violating the joint NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 protocols. Following a big performance versus the Panthers, he did not seem to be interested in discussing the events that led to his prolonged absence.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW