Pats' Edelman on Tom Brady: 'He's a little ticked off'

New England wideout Julian Edelman told reporters Saturday that Brady, not surprisingly, is far from tickled with how the Deflategate fiasco has played out.
"He's fired up -- we'll say that," Edelman said, per ESPN.com. "You don't want a mad Tom Brady, and he's a little ticked off."
Goodell told CNBC on July 9 that his ruling was "coming very soon," only to offer another nine days of silence on the matter.
"Whatever happens, it happens," Edelman said. "I'm sure our coaches will have their thing and have us prepared either way."
If Brady's suspension holds, New England will march into the season with second-year arm Jimmy Garoppolo under center against the Steelers, Bills, Jaguars and Cowboys.
That would set the stage for an agitated Brady to return in time for a Sunday Night Football flare-up with -- you guessed it -- the whistle-blowing Colts of Indianapolis. Funny how these things work out.
*The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses the eight most intriguing training camp battles heading into the season. *