Pats' D takes advantage of Cassel's sloppy play

Published: Sep 14, 2014 at 10:05 AM

MINNEAPOLIS -- Tom Brady and the New England Patriots took advantage of Adrian Peterson's absence and Matt Cassel's four interceptions, and Chandler Jones returned a field goal he blocked for a touchdown right before halftime to lead a 30-7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Brady went 15 of 22 for 142 yards, one touchdown and no turnovers, and Cassel's first start against his close friend and former mentor was a dud.

Devin McCourty, Darrelle Revis, Logan Ryan and Dominique Easley all picked him off, setting up 17 points for the Patriots and prompting "Teddy! Teddy! Teddy!" chants from the crowd for the rookie Bridgewater. Cassel finished 19 of 36 for 202 yards.

Peterson was shelved for the game after a charge of child abuse was levied against him Friday in Texas.

