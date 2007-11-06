Pats-Colts earns highest national rating in more than a decade

NEW YORK -- The much-anticipated game between the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts earned a preliminary national rating that would be the highest for a Sunday afternoon regular-season game in more than a decade.
The matchup of undefeated teams drew a 20.1 rating and 36 share on CBS, as New England came from behind to win 24-20. That's the highest rating since the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers attracted a 20.2/36 on Nov. 10, 1996, in a meeting of the winners of the previous four Super Bowls. The Cowboys won 20-17 in overtime.
