Pats-Colts earns highest national rating in more than a decade

Published: Nov 06, 2007 at 07:50 AM

NEW YORK -- The much-anticipated game between the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts earned a preliminary national rating that would be the highest for a Sunday afternoon regular-season game in more than a decade.

The matchup of undefeated teams drew a 20.1 rating and 36 share on CBS, as New England came from behind to win 24-20. That's the highest rating since the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers attracted a 20.2/36 on Nov. 10, 1996, in a meeting of the winners of the previous four Super Bowls. The Cowboys won 20-17 in overtime.

Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Oct. 28

Jerry Jeudy﻿ hasn't seen game action since the first week of the season. But the Denver Broncos receiver is on track to return this Sunday against Washington and eager to do so.
news

NFL Thanksgiving Day 2021: Schedule, games, more

Who, where, when and how to watch the 2021 NFL slate of Thanksgiving Day games on Thursday, Nov. 25. 
news

2022 NFL Draft: Top 25 Senior Bowl prospects entering Week 9 of college football season

Chad Reuter updates his ranking of the top 25 senior prospects for the 2022 NFL Draft. There's a new player at No. 1, and a red-hot quarterback makes his debut in the top 10.
news

Colts LB Darius Leonard calls Week 8 showdown with Titans 'a must-win game'

The Colts prevailed over the Titans in Week 3 despite a big day from Derrick Henry. Heading into the rematch, linebacker Darius Leonard stressed the importance of Indy making it 2-0 against its division rival.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW