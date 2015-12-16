Pats claim WR Leonard Hankerson, OL LaAdrian Waddle

The banged-up New England Patriots continue to churn the roster ahead of Sunday's Week 15 matchup with the Tennessee Titans.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the team claimed receiver Leonard Hankerson and offensive lineman LaAdrian Waddle off waivers, per a source.
To make room for the new arrivals, the PatriotsplacedLeGarrette Blount on season-ending injured reserve after the power back suffered a hip injury in Sunday's win over the Texans.
Hankerson spent the previous four seasons -- three of them with Shanahan -- in Washington after the Redskins grabbed him in the third-round of the 2011 draft. He has yet to materialize as a reliable pass-catching threat, but Hankerson could steal snaps away from the up-and-down Brandon LaFell.
Julian Edelman (foot) also practiced Wednesday and could potentially suit up against the Titans. If not, Hankerson -- if he can pick up New England's rather complex wideout playbook -- has a shot to see meaningful snaps sooner than later.