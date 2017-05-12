Pats, center David Andrews agree to 3-year extension

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the team and center David Andrews have agreed to a three-year extension, bypassing Andrews' restricted free agency year next year and taking him to 2020 under contract.
The deal is worth $9 million but could be worth a maximum of $11.17 million.
Back in November, the team signed tackle Marcus Cannon to a very affordable six-year, $35.9 million deal. Both starting guards (Joe Thuney and Shaq Mason) are still on their very affordable rookie deals.
If nothing else, this is another reason why it's good to be Bill Belichick. On other teams, this version of the contract might have been the negotiating floor. On the Patriots, where players stay to win, it's a phenomenal deal for a good center who is only getting better.