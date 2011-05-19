Pats' Cannon says he's 'feeling great' in cancer treatment

Published: May 19, 2011 at 03:27 PM

New England Patriots rookie guard Marcus Cannon said Thursday that he's "feeling great" after his latest chemotherapy treatment, and he possessed a positive outlook as he battles a disease discovered three months ago at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Cannon, appearing on ESPN's "First Take," said he just finished the second round of treatment for non-Hodgkins lymphoma and has been humbled by the support he has received, especially from Patriots fans who have contacted him through Facebook and Twitter.

"I just had a treatment in the last two days," Cannon said, according to the Boston Herald. "I'm up moving around and having fun. We don't really have a set time, how many treatments I do, but it's looking better and better every time I go in.

"The actual lump that was seen in the combine has totally disappeared, so going through a couple more treatments, we'll see what the doctor says. Hopefully, it comes out to the best."

The former TCU standout, taken in the fifth round of last month's NFL draft, said he had contacted ex-Boston College linebacker Mark Herzlich, who had battled Ewing's sarcoma, another form of cancer.

"We had a good conversation," Cannon said. "I just asked him questions, like when he was losing his hair, and asked him how he was getting through it. We just shared our stories.

"It was like a friendly talk, as if I was talking to another teammate."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

WR Odell Beckham Jr. to start his visit schedule this week with Giants, then Cowboys and Bills

Free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr has set his visit schedule, with his tour of potential landing spots beginning this week. Beckham plans to visit the Giants on Thursday and Friday, the Cowboys on Dec. 5, and the Bills at some point in addition, sources informed of his plans said to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

news

Matthew Stafford's concussion symptoms improving; Rams don't plan to shut down QB

Despite the Rams' 3-7 record and despite landing in the NFL's concussion protocol for the second time this season, there are no current plans to shut Matthew Stafford down, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jets haven't given up hope of Zach Wilson return to lineup following benching

After a week in which the Jets benched QB Zach Wilson, last year's No. 2 overall pick, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report that the team still believes Wilson can come back from his issues stronger, and his time with the Jets is not over.

news

Injury roundup: Saints RB Alvin Kamara (illness), DE Cameron Jordan (eye) expected to play vs. 49ers

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (illness) and defensive end Cameron Jordan (eye) are expected to play in Sunday's game versus the 49ers,  NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE