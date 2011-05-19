Pats' Cannon says he's 'feeling great' in cancer treatment

New England Patriots rookie guard Marcus Cannon said Thursday that he's "feeling great" after his latest chemotherapy treatment, and he possessed a positive outlook as he battles a disease discovered three months ago at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Cannon, appearing on ESPN's "First Take," said he just finished the second round of treatment for non-Hodgkins lymphoma and has been humbled by the support he has received, especially from Patriots fans who have contacted him through Facebook and Twitter.
"I just had a treatment in the last two days," Cannon said, according to the Boston Herald. "I'm up moving around and having fun. We don't really have a set time, how many treatments I do, but it's looking better and better every time I go in.
"The actual lump that was seen in the combine has totally disappeared, so going through a couple more treatments, we'll see what the doctor says. Hopefully, it comes out to the best."
The former TCU standout, taken in the fifth round of last month's NFL draft, said he had contacted ex-Boston College linebacker Mark Herzlich, who had battled Ewing's sarcoma, another form of cancer.
"We had a good conversation," Cannon said. "I just asked him questions, like when he was losing his hair, and asked him how he was getting through it. We just shared our stories.
"It was like a friendly talk, as if I was talking to another teammate."