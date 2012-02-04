Pats' Cannon, Giants' Herzlich share bond as cancer survivors

Published: Feb 04, 2012 at 01:39 PM

INDIANAPOLIS -- When New England Patriots offensive lineman Marcus Cannon met New York Giants linebacker Mark Herzlich at the NFL's rookie symposium last year, they had a lot to talk about.

There's a bond that goes much deeper than their rookie status.

Cannon was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma less than a week before the NFL draft. The fifth-round pick ended up getting eight chemotherapy treatments stretched over 24 draining weeks that cured the disease.

Herzlich became one of his resources and supporters.

"I called him a couple of times and asked him questions," Cannon said. "There's a lot of (cancer) stories out there. His is one I can most relate to. We just talked a lot."

Herzlich overcame a rare form of bone cancer in his left leg while at Boston College and returned to football. Although their cases were much different, they could relate to the challenges of going through chemotherapy and trying to hold on to hope.

"It wasn't fun," Cannon said. "Sitting there for six hours a day on the bed wasn't fun at all. I just had to have faith."

Cannon opened the season on a medical list. He had his last chemotherapy treatment in September and began feeling better a few weeks later. He practiced with the Patriots for the first time in late October. He has played in the last nine games.

Like Herzlich, he appreciates everything a little more.

"There's a lot of things that change," Cannon said. "You understand life is precious."

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers calls award voter 'a bum' following comments that he would not vote for Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ called NFL-award voter Hub Arkush a "bum" on Wednesday, a day after the longtime Chicago sportswriter said he would not vote for Rodgers as 2021 AP NFL Most Valuable Player based on the QB's character and off-field issues. 
news

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb) returns to practice on limited basis

San Francisco 49ers quarterback ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo will return to practice Wednesday after throwing for the first time since his thumb injury.
news

2021 NFL playoffs: Projecting all 14 postseason teams and seeding

With three postseason spots up for grabs and 13 of the 14 seeds still unclaimed, Cynthia Frelund projects the entire 2021 NFL playoff field heading into the final week of the season. How will the chaotic AFC shake out?
news

NFL QB Index, Week 18: Matthew Stafford remains a roller-coaster ride, while Joe Burrow hits top three

In this edition of the QB Index, Gregg Rosenthal says Matthew Stafford is playing like ... Matthew Stafford. Plus, Joe Burrow hits rarefied air. Check out the full quarterback rankings, 1-32.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW