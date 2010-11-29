Pats' Brady on Jets showdown: 'It's going to be a hell of a game'

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady told WEEI-AM on Monday that he and his team "haven't done anything" yet, and look forward to another shot at the New York Jets on Dec. 6, after falling to their AFC East rival 28-14 in Week 2.
Tuesday's Guest: Tom Brady
Brady was 20-of-36 passing for 248 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in the Sept. 19 loss, and told reporters after the game that the Patriots "just (stunk). That's what it comes down to."
"I've been around a little while ... look, we're 9-2, we haven't accomplished anything. These games that we're playing, yeah, they're important, but a lot of guys on this team have played in much bigger games and, to me, we really haven't accomplished anything," Brady said.
"I'm trying to express to teammates: 'We haven't done anything. Nine wins is nothing.' It's not easy this time of year," Brady said. "There's a lot of guys banged up, mental toughness an issue, weather an issue, games are getting tougher."
Brady was asked if he was able to relax in the days off before Jets week. "No, I spend a lot of time ... I've seen a lot of games. Not on TV, but on my computer, breaking down opponents," he said. "I was trying to get ahead on Chicago, we play them on a short week, so I watched a lot of them and made my notes, and yesterday turned to the Jets.
"You never really know what's coming from the Jets," Brady said, who acknowledged in August that he refused to watch HBO's "Hard Knocks," which featured Ryan and his team, adding: "I hate the Jets, so I refuse to support that show."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.