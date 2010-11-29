 Skip to main content
Advertising

Pats' Brady on Jets showdown: 'It's going to be a hell of a game'

Published: Nov 29, 2010 at 01:09 AM

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady told WEEI-AM on Monday that he and his team "haven't done anything" yet, and look forward to another shot at the New York Jets on Dec. 6, after falling to their AFC East rival 28-14 in Week 2.

Tuesday's Guest: Tom Brady

Tuesday, The Rich Eisen Podcast welcomes Patriots QB Tom Brady, who discusses the Jets, watching game film with Gisele and hair-care products.

**More ...**

"Playing them (a) fourth time (under Jets coach Rex Ryan), I have a lot more confidence than the first time we played them," Brady said on the Boston radio station's "The Dennis & Callahan Show." "It's going to be a hell of a game. I'm excited for it."

Brady was 20-of-36 passing for 248 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in the Sept. 19 loss, and told reporters after the game that the Patriots "just (stunk). That's what it comes down to."

With the Patriots and Jets deadlocked atop the AFC East, Brady emphasized the long road ahead.

"I've been around a little while ... look, we're 9-2, we haven't accomplished anything. These games that we're playing, yeah, they're important, but a lot of guys on this team have played in much bigger games and, to me, we really haven't accomplished anything," Brady said.

"I'm trying to express to teammates: 'We haven't done anything. Nine wins is nothing.' It's not easy this time of year," Brady said. "There's a lot of guys banged up, mental toughness an issue, weather an issue, games are getting tougher."

Brady was asked if he was able to relax in the days off before Jets week. "No, I spend a lot of time ... I've seen a lot of games. Not on TV, but on my computer, breaking down opponents," he said. "I was trying to get ahead on Chicago, we play them on a short week, so I watched a lot of them and made my notes, and yesterday turned to the Jets.

"You never really know what's coming from the Jets," Brady said, who acknowledged in August that he refused to watch HBO's "Hard Knocks," which featured Ryan and his team, adding: "I hate the Jets, so I refuse to support that show."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: NFL fantasy cheat sheet; answering your free agency questions

Marcas Grant, Michael F. Florio and LaQuan Jones answer listeners' questions during the first NFL Fantasy Cheat Sheet live stream.
news

Commanders trading QB Sam Howell to Seahawks, teams exchanging draft picks

The Commanders are trading quarterback Sam Howell, a 2024 fourth-round pick and 2024 sixth-round pick to the Seahawks in exchange for a 2024 third-round pick and 2024 fifth-round pick, NFL network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.
news

D.J. Reader agrees to two-year, $27.25M contract with Lions

Veteran defensive tackle D.J. Reader has agreed to terms on a two-year, $27.25 million contract with the Detroit Lions, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday
news

Jaguars set to sign ex-49ers DL Arik Armstead

After nine seasons in Northern California, Arik Armstead is headed to North Florida. The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to sign the veteran defensive lineman, per In Rapoport.