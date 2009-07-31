Pats' Brady mum on whether or not supermodel wife is expecting

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Tom Brady won't say whether he's expecting a child with supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen -- even though the secret's been out for a while.
Bundchen did a photo shoot for London Fog recently, and a company spokesman announced that the pictures were airbrushed to remove her baby bump.
Brady played it coy on Friday, falling back on the non-denial issued by Red Sox slugger David Ortiz this week after he was linked to performance-enhancing drugs.
"I heard Big Papi say, 'I don't have all the information,'" Brady said. "I don't have all the facts and it hasn't been researched enough."
Brady was on hand for the Patriots' first day of training camp on Thursday, taking snaps just as he did before he was knocked off the field for the 2008 season by a left knee injury in the first quarter of the opener.
