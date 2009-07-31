 Skip to main content
Advertising

Pats' Brady mum on whether or not supermodel wife is expecting

Published: Jul 31, 2009 at 08:34 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Tom Brady won't say whether he's expecting a child with supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen -- even though the secret's been out for a while.

Bundchen did a photo shoot for London Fog recently, and a company spokesman announced that the pictures were airbrushed to remove her baby bump.

Brady played it coy on Friday, falling back on the non-denial issued by Red Sox slugger David Ortiz this week after he was linked to performance-enhancing drugs.

"I heard Big Papi say, 'I don't have all the information,'" Brady said. "I don't have all the facts and it hasn't been researched enough."

Brady was on hand for the Patriots' first day of training camp on Thursday, taking snaps just as he did before he was knocked off the field for the 2008 season by a left knee injury in the first quarter of the opener.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dion Dawkins: Stefon Diggs trade was 'haymaker,' but I know Bills 'know what they're doing'

Despite Buffalo's big decision to trade Stefon Diggs, offensive tackle Dion Dawkins has full faith in the Bills and believes the organization know what it's doing in order to stay competitive for a Super Bowl.
news

2024 NFL Draft: Brock Bowers headlines 6 first-round wild cards; what is Michael Penix Jr.'s ceiling/floor?

Brock Bowers is widely viewed as one of the most talented prospects available in the 2024 NFL Draft. So why is he being mocked all over the board? Bucky Brooks takes a closer look at the Georgia tight end. Plus, five more first-round wild cards.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow confident he's put in work to 'make sure I'm healthy' 

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow is progressing in his return from last year's season-ending wrist injury. Burrow recently said that he's confident he's done what he needs to do to make sure he's healthy.
news

2024 NFL Draft: Ideal top two picks for every team

Could the Minnesota Vikings find a quarterback (Bo Nix) and much-needed edge rushing help (Laiatu Latu) with their two Round 1 selections? Chad Reuter projects the ideal top two picks for all 32 teams in the 2024 NFL Draft.