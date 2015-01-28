Pats' Blount says he didn't orchestrate Steelers exit

LeGarrette Blount was unceremoniously cut by the Pittsburgh Steelers in November, one day after the running back reportedly left the field early after being perturbed he didn't get any carries in a game.
Days later Blount was on the New England Patriots, plowing over defenders on his road to a Super Bowl appearance.
"You know things didn't work out as planned," he said during Tuesday's Media Day, his most extensive explanation on his exit from the Steelers, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ed Bouchette. "So we decided to part ways. I ended up here and now I'm about to play in the Super Bowl."
The quick signing led to speculation that Blount forced his way out of Pittsburgh, knowing that he had a warm seat waiting on New England's bus.
When asked Tuesday if he orchestrated his release from Pittsburgh, Blount responded with a "soft, 'No,' and a shake of the head," per Bouchette. The running back also didn't answer whether he knew the Pats might want him back.
"They gave me a chance to come out here and show that I can do what I've been doing in this league for a couple of years," Blount said. "I can run the football. I was excited to become another asset to the team, another part of the team, another weapon they have. I was excited they gave me another chance to come back and be a part of what's going on today."
