Pats' ability to adapt to elements, opponent makes them the best

It used to be passing teams couldn't win in the snow or cold, but no longer. The Bills went to four Super Bowls running the K-Gun offense and played in terrible conditions and still effectively threw the ball. It is not just throwing in the snow that matters, but rather how you throw. Belichick's cold-weather plan limits the offensive playbook, but he has the right plays. Passing is much easier in the snow as long as the offense attacks the middle of the field. No throws to the sideline, keep the passing game limited to inside the numbers. Inside routes and redirection routes are critical and can be executed well. A team must shorten the width of the field and then make sure the running game is configured in a north-south fashion.