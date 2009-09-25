Patriots WRs Welker, Moss questionable to play vs. Falcons

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Randy Moss and Wes Welker have formed a potent 1-2 punch for the New England Patriots the past two seasons. But injuries to both could leave the Pats punchless Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Welker and Moss were listed as questionable to play after they missed practice Friday.

Welker had limited participation in Thursday's practice and was present for the start of practice Friday for stretching and kickoff return drills. He didn't take part in team drills.

Welker missed last Sunday's 16-9 loss to the New York Jets with a right knee injury and is expected to be a game-time decision Sunday. He had 12 catches for 93 yards in the season-opening victory over the Buffalo Bills.

Moss also was present for the start of practice Friday, but he didn't participate in team drills because of a back injury. He was added to the Patriots' injury report Friday.

Rookie Julian Edelman, a former quarterback at Kent State, filled in for Welker and caught eight passes for 98 yards against the Jets, but he's also listed as questionable with an ankle injury.

Also questionable for the Patriots in Sunday's game are tight end Chris Baker, cornerback Darius Butler, center Dan Connolly, safety Brandon Meriweather, defensive lineman Myron Pryor, wide receiver Matthew Slater, defensive back Shawn Springs and cornerback Terrence Wheatley. All saw limited participation in practice Friday.

Quarterback Tom Brady is probable with a right shoulder injury and had full participation in practice Friday.

