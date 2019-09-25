Patriots WR Julian Edelman (rib) returns to practice

The New England Patriots receiver suffered a rib injury that knocked him out of Sunday's victory over the New York Jets. He was back on the practice field Wednesday. He was listed as limited with a chest injury.
The return aligns with NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport's report from Monday with a source saying of Edelman, "He'll be good." Initial X-Rays after the game were negative.
Edelman not even sitting out practice this week as a precaution is a great sign that Tom Brady's favorite target will be good to go as the Patriots try to stay unbeaten this week versus the similarly 3-0 Buffalo Bills.