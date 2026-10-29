Patriots WR A.J. Brown admits his ankle is not fully healthy after IR stint: 'I'm pushing through'

As the big fish of the offseason, A.J. Brown hasn't come close to matching expectations that followed him via trade from Philadelphia to New England.

The three-time Pro Bowl receiver has caught just nine of 20 targets over three games for 101 yards. Due to an ankle injury suffered in Week 1 that cost him a month, Brown has played just 132 of New England's 462 total offensive snaps. And in his first two games back from said injury, he's been rusty, if not nonexistent.

Brown admitted to Boston Sports Journal's Mike Giardi that he's still not where he'd like to be with the ankle ailment but knows he has little choice but to push through the discomfort.

“Yeah, sometimes, you know, I see it, and sometimes, I'm pushing through,” he said Wednesday. “But none of that stuff even matters. I'm out here, so I'm going.”

Brown was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice with ankle and knee injuries.

Due to injuries to Mack Hollins and Romeo Doubs, New England has needed Brown more than it likely anticipated after activating him off injured reserve. He played 76.5 percent of snaps in his first contest back, catching three of 10 targets for 27 yards in a 26-19 win over the Jets, and saw even more action in the Patriots' Thursday night loss to the Bears, playing 90.7 percent of their total snaps on a short week.

It's not the set of challenges anybody anticipated for Brown when he arrived via a summer blockbuster trade. It's also not the level of production most expected from a receiver who has cleared 1,000 receiving yards in six of his previous seven professional seasons.