Patriots WR A.J. Brown admits his ankle is not fully healthy after IR stint: 'I'm pushing through'
As the big fish of the offseason, A.J. Brown hasn't come close to matching expectations that followed him via trade from Philadelphia to New England.
The three-time Pro Bowl receiver has caught just nine of 20 targets over three games for 101 yards. Due to an ankle injury suffered in Week 1 that cost him a month, Brown has played just 132 of New England's 462 total offensive snaps. And in his first two games back from said injury, he's been rusty, if not nonexistent.
Brown admitted to Boston Sports Journal's Mike Giardi that he's still not where he'd like to be with the ankle ailment but knows he has little choice but to push through the discomfort.
“Yeah, sometimes, you know, I see it, and sometimes, I'm pushing through,” he said Wednesday. “But none of that stuff even matters. I'm out here, so I'm going.”
Brown was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice with ankle and knee injuries.
Due to injuries to Mack Hollins and Romeo Doubs, New England has needed Brown more than it likely anticipated after activating him off injured reserve. He played 76.5 percent of snaps in his first contest back, catching three of 10 targets for 27 yards in a 26-19 win over the Jets, and saw even more action in the Patriots' Thursday night loss to the Bears, playing 90.7 percent of their total snaps on a short week.
It's not the set of challenges anybody anticipated for Brown when he arrived via a summer blockbuster trade. It's also not the level of production most expected from a receiver who has cleared 1,000 receiving yards in six of his previous seven professional seasons.
RELATED CONTENT
Brown's lack of contribution has only been a topic because of his name recognition. In fact, without Brown, the Patriots were largely fine in the two games that preceded his return, throwing for 262 and 371 yards in wins over the Bills and Raiders. Quarterback Drake Maye got back on track without Brown, but now that the Patriots are again thin at the position, they need Brown more than ever.
If for nothing more than to quiet the critics who constantly circle over stars, Brown needs it, too.
"I'm year eight," Brown said. "I know I've been out a month, but none of that stuff even matters. I'm gonna continue to say it because I'm in it. I'm in it now, you know? And I gotta go out and compete. I gotta put one together."
On the bright side, the Patriots haven't struggled for production. They currently own the NFL's seventh-best offense in yards per game, but could use a boost in scoring, currently landing in the middle third of the NFL in points per game (22.9).
They'll meet a middling defense on Sunday in Miami's Hard Rock Stadium -- occasionally a house of horrors for even the best Patriots teams -- with the goal of using it as a launching pad. The Dolphins' 19th-ranked pass defense could provide Brown with the ideal opportunity to find his stride and build a rapport with Maye.
Miami certainly isn't taking Brown lightly despite the slow start.
"Well, I think one, it's the respect that I have for him playing against him three times in the last two years. I don't look at the stats of this year," Dolphins coach Jeff Hafley said Wednesday. "I look at the player that he has been in this league. I look how big he is, how strong he is, how dangerous he is as a pass catcher, as a vertical threat. And I have a ton of respect for him, just like I would with any of the top premium receivers in the league. And it's probably just that my history, having to game plan against him.
"So he will be a focus and this will not be a forgotten guy because at the start of five or six games that he's played."
A hulking receiver, Brown's lack of production doesn't mean he'll be able to hide on the grass surface Sunday in Miami Gardens, even if he's going to continue to conceal the challenges presented by his ankle. As he said, he's in the mix; it's time to deliver.