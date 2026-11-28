Brown's blockbuster acquisition via trade with the Philadelphia Eagles over the offseason signaled the Pats going all in after arriving at the Super Bowl last season ahead of schedule.

Their trajectory, as well as Brown's with the team, has instead been wrecked by injuries and underwhelming play.

Brown has only 11 receptions for 128 yards and no touchdowns, a far cry from his four consecutive 1,000-yard receiving campaigns he put up with the Eagles.

With the three-time Pro Bowler out for at least another month and Romeo Doubs still sidelined due to a shoulder injury, New England will forge on against the Chargers on Sunday without its top two wideouts.

Backup Tommy DeVito will be tasked with spreading the ball around to the Patriots' remaining pass catchers thanks to star quarterback Drake Maye's broken fibula.

At 5-5, Mike Vrabel's squad must dig deep to stay in contention down the stretch for Brown and possibly others to return with something to play for come late December and January.