Patriots WR A.J. Brown (hamstring) placed on injured reserve for second time this season
Wide receiver A.J. Brown's season to forget continues.
The New England Patriots placed Brown on injured reserve on Saturday due to a hamstring injury, marking his second trip to IR in 2026.
Brown injured his hamstring in New England's Week 10 loss to the Lions, which was only the fourth game he's played this season. He missed five outings while on IR due to a high ankle he sustained in Week 1, and also sat in Weeks 8 and 9 due to a knee issue.
The 29-year-old wideout will be eligible to return to action in Week 16 against the New York Jets.
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Brown's blockbuster acquisition via trade with the Philadelphia Eagles over the offseason signaled the Pats going all in after arriving at the Super Bowl last season ahead of schedule.
Their trajectory, as well as Brown's with the team, has instead been wrecked by injuries and underwhelming play.
Brown has only 11 receptions for 128 yards and no touchdowns, a far cry from his four consecutive 1,000-yard receiving campaigns he put up with the Eagles.
With the three-time Pro Bowler out for at least another month and Romeo Doubs still sidelined due to a shoulder injury, New England will forge on against the Chargers on Sunday without its top two wideouts.
Backup Tommy DeVito will be tasked with spreading the ball around to the Patriots' remaining pass catchers thanks to star quarterback Drake Maye's broken fibula.
At 5-5, Mike Vrabel's squad must dig deep to stay in contention down the stretch for Brown and possibly others to return with something to play for come late December and January.