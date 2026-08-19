Patriots WR A.J. Brown faces ex-Eagles teammates in joint practice: 'It'll always be love'

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- A.J. Brown arrived in New England following his trade from Philadelphia saying he was in “awe” about getting a fresh start as a member of the Patriots.

On Wednesday, surrounded by many of the faces and coaches the wide receiver left behind, Brown said as the Patriots welcomed the Eagles for a joint training camp practice that he continues to leave any raw feelings about how his Philly tenure ended in the past.

“It’s not about no closure or anything, man. It’s love,” Brown said. “I won a Super Bowl ring with them. It’ll always be love, no matter how anyone feels. I love Philly and I will always love Philly. But I’m here now. This is where my feet are and that’s what I’m focused on.”

Because of proximity of the Patriots' new practice facility, players must run across a smaller practice field to reach a hill that leads to the two main fields. With Philadelphia stretching on the lower field, Brown had to jog through his former teammates before practice began Wednesday.

He kept his helmet on and his head down for most of that short journey, only briefly acknowledging a few assistant coaches as he went past.

But once practice started and he was lined up for an 11-on-11 drill will Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, Brown had no problem ratcheting up the intensity.