Patriots will keep offensive lineman Kaczur despite arrest

Published: Jun 07, 2008 at 07:23 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots say that an offensive lineman charged with drug possession will remain on the team.

Nicholas Kaczur, OT
New England Patriots

Height: 6-4

Weight: 315

College: Toledo

Experience: 3

Games/Started: 40/35

But the team had no comment on any disciplinary action it might take against Nicholas Kaczur, saying it was an internal matter.

Kaczur was arrested in New York State on April 27 after police said a small amount of OxyContin was found in his truck following a traffic stop. Kaczur then helped federal authorities catch the man who was allegedly supplying him with the drug.

Kaczur declined to speak at Patriots minicamp in Foxborough on Friday.

His alleged supplier, 35-year-old Daniel Ekasala of Saugus, is free on bail after pleading not guilty to charges, including possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute.

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in 49ers-Eagles in NFC Championship Game

NFL.com's Nick Shook breaks down five things to watch for when the San Francisco 49ers visit the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

news

NFL Championship Sunday unit ranking: Top offense? Most imposing defense? Plus, 5 draft steals to watch

Just four teams remain in the NFL playoffs. How do they stack up against each other on each side of the ball? Bucky Brooks ranks the units, 1-8. Plus, five draft steals to watch on Championship Sunday.

news

Falcons name Ryan Nielsen as new defensive coordinator

The Atlanta Falcons on Friday named Ryan Nielsen as the team's new defensive coordinator.

news

2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in Bengals-Chiefs in AFC Championship Game

NFL.com's Kevin Patra breaks down five things to watch for when the Cincinnati Bengals visit the Kanas City Chiefs in Sunday's AFC Championship Game.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE