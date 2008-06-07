Patriots will keep offensive lineman Kaczur despite arrest

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots say that an offensive lineman charged with drug possession will remain on the team.
Height: 6-4
Weight: 315
College: Toledo
Experience: 3
Games/Started: 40/35
But the team had no comment on any disciplinary action it might take against Nicholas Kaczur, saying it was an internal matter.
Kaczur was arrested in New York State on April 27 after police said a small amount of OxyContin was found in his truck following a traffic stop. Kaczur then helped federal authorities catch the man who was allegedly supplying him with the drug.
His alleged supplier, 35-year-old Daniel Ekasala of Saugus, is free on bail after pleading not guilty to charges, including possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute.
