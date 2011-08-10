 Skip to main content
Patriots will honor memory of Myra Kraft with uniform patch

Published: Aug 10, 2011 at 05:17 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots will honor the memory of Myra Kraft by wearing her initials on their uniforms during every game this season.

The wife of Patriots owner Robert Kraft died July 20 after a battle with cancer. She was 68.

The team announced Tuesday that to recognize Myra Kraft's charitable efforts a patch with the initials MHK will be placed on the upper left chest of its uniforms starting with Thursday's preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

She managed the Robert and Myra Kraft Family Foundation and was president of the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation, which contributed millions of dollars to area charities.

The organization will also honor her with a moment of silence before the regular-season home opener on Sept. 18 against the San Diego Chargers.

