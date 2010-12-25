Patriots will face Bills without rookie TE Hernandez, five others

Rookie tight end Aaron Hernandez was among six New England Patriots players ruled out for Sunday's AFC East matchup with the Buffalo Bills.
Right guard Dan Connolly (concussion), linebacker Jermaine Cunningham (calf) and defensive end Mike Wright (concussion) -- all starters -- also didn't make the trip to Buffalo, the team announced Saturday. Wright, the team leader with 5.5 sacks, hasn't played since Week 11 as he continues to deal with the effects of a concussion.
Hernandez, the Patriots' third-leading receiver with 45 receptions for 563 yards, scored two of his six touchdowns this season last Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. He had been listed as questionable with a hip injury.
Brandon Deadrick (shoulder) and Myron Pryor (back) -- key defenders along New England's defensive line -- also will miss the trip.