Patriots will add QB, but not in rush to replace Brady

NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported the Patriots will pursue another option at the position after parting ways with the future Hall of Famer, but are not in a rush. The Patriots are also "pretty comfortable" with their current quarterback room, Giardi added, which includes Jarrett Stidham and Cody Kessler.
Stidham, meanwhile, has three NFL game appearances under his belt, completing 2-of-4 passes for 14 yards and an interception.
It's incredibly difficult to logically envision a season in which the Patriots are sending Kessler out with the first team in Week 1. That's something that came out of Cleveland a few years ago, not Foxborough.
Then again, Brady in a pewter helmet will look weird, too.
A more ideal scenario would involve a trade, perhaps to bring Jacoby Brissett back to New England after the Colts agreed to terms with Philip Rivers on a one-year, $25 million deal this week. Or maybe a bigger splash awaits us. Either way, it's unlikely to match the size of the disturbance created by Brady's entry into an early snowbird phase -- but it will be just as important.