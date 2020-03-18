Around the NFL

Patriots will add QB, but not in rush to replace Brady

Published: Mar 18, 2020 at 04:45 AM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Patriots are going to add a quarterback to replace Tom Brady -- it just might not be immediate.

NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported the Patriots will pursue another option at the position after parting ways with the future Hall of Famer, but are not in a rush. The Patriots are also "pretty comfortable" with their current quarterback room, Giardi added, which includes Jarrett Stidham and Cody Kessler.

Kessler has started 12 games and appeared in 17 contests in four seasons, but didn't play at all in 2019, his first season with the Patriots. He's taken his fair share of hits, mostly while with the Browns from 2016-2017, but he does have some starting experience.

Stidham, meanwhile, has three NFL game appearances under his belt, completing 2-of-4 passes for 14 yards and an interception.

It's incredibly difficult to logically envision a season in which the Patriots are sending Kessler out with the first team in Week 1. That's something that came out of Cleveland a few years ago, not Foxborough.

Then again, Brady in a pewter helmet will look weird, too.

A more ideal scenario would involve a trade, perhaps to bring Jacoby Brissett back to New England after the Colts agreed to terms with Philip Rivers on a one-year, $25 million deal this week. Or maybe a bigger splash awaits us. Either way, it's unlikely to match the size of the disturbance created by Brady's entry into an early snowbird phase -- but it will be just as important.

