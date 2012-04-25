Patriots' Wes Welker, Willie McGinest engage in Twitter spat

Published: Apr 25, 2012 at 08:56 AM

Wes Welker isn't hesitant to stand up for himself when he believes he has been wronged.

He first proved that when he announced he likely won't attend the New England Patriots' mandatory June minicamp if he hasn't received the long-term deal he deserves. Now he has found another fight to pick -- this time with ex-Patriots linebacker and current NFL Network analyst Willie McGinest.

McGinest said Tuesday on NFL Network that he didn't "like the diva attitude" coming from Welker, adding: "Let's keep it real. Prior to the Patriots, this is a guy who played three years, had 96 receptions, never had a 1,000-yard season."

Those words didn't sit well with Welker, who sent the following missive to McGinest on Wednesday:

McGinest played for the Patriots from 1994 to 2005, winning three Super Bowls, before ending his career with three seasons in Cleveland. Those final three years apparently left McGinest longing for his days in Foxborough, Mass., as he responded to Welker's comment with a reminder of how quickly things can turn for a Patriot.

