Patriots were ready to cut Aaron Hernandez in event of arrest

For one, they cut Hernandez before he was booked into jail. That means they released him before he was able to commit a "forfeitable breach" such as not showing up to practice. Also, Hernandez's contract didn't have a "failure to perform" or "failure to practice" clause that is in almost all contracts. What that indicates is his remaining guaranteed base salaries -- totaling $2.5 million over the course of the 2013 and 2014 seasons -- should remain guaranteed.