Patriots waive former Raiders LB Brown, 7 others

Published: Sep 02, 2011 at 04:45 PM

BOSTON -- The New England Patriots have released veteran linebacker Ricky Brown and seven other players.

The moves Friday came a day before NFL teams must reduce their rosters to the regular-season limit of 53.

More:
» Tracking final cuts for all 32 NFL teams

Be sure to catch the "NFL Total Access" roster cuts special on NFL Network, 7 p.m. ET on Saturday.

The Patriots also released offensive linemen Jonathan Compas, Mike Berry and Corey Woods, tight end Carson Butler, wide receiver Buddy Farnham, running back Richard Medlin and defensive lineman Darryl Richard.

Brown spent the past five seasons with the Oakland Raiders as a backup linebacker and special teams player. In 55 games, he made 13 starts. The Patriots signed him on Aug. 20.

Richard, a seventh-round draft choice in 2009, was on injured reserve all last season. Berry, Medlin and Woods were rookie free agents.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams' Cooper Kupp wants Odell Beckham back to 'pursue a Super Bowl with us again'

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is fresh off a contract extension and wants another pass-catcher to rejoin him in Los Angeles. Kupp recently touted Odell Beckham as an "incredible football player" and wants him back to pursue a Super Bowl.

news

WR Tyreek Hill on Kansas City exit: 'The only thing I care about is respect within the building'

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill recently spoke on his podcast about his trade from the Chiefs, reflecting on underutilization in his final season, getting a contract that makes sense and earning respect inside the building.

news

Seahawks LB Uchenna Nwosu embracing new opportunity, aims to 'shine' in revamped defense

Newly signed linebacker Uchenna Nwosu is confident the Seahawks can successfully deal with the roster's drastic turnover despite losing prominent leaders on both sides of the ball.

news

Chargers owner Dean Spanos accused by sister of fiduciary mismanagement

Los Angeles Chargers controlling owner Dean Spanos has been accused of repeated breaches of fiduciary duty and misogynistic behavior in a lawsuit filed by his sister.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW