Patriots 'unlikely' to target Jameis Winston as next QB

Winston and Brady could hardly be more different in their playing styles, which is part of the reason Tampa Bay favored the six-time Super Bowl champion over the former first-overall pick in the first place. Winston threw 30 interceptions in 2019, becoming the first QB to toss 30 TDs and 30 picks in the same season. Brady has thrown 29 in the last four seasons combined and has never thrown more than 14 in a season.