Patriots tweet, then delete, Butt Fumble picture

Published: Oct 22, 2015

We're fast approaching the AFC East showdown between the 5-0 New England Patriots and 4-1 New York Jets. On Thursday, the plucky flock of millennials running the Pats' Twitter account took advantage of the buzz by throwing some skyscraper shade on the second-place Jets.

The image, of course, comes from the Apex Of Pain in New York Jets history: The Butt Fumble Game on Thanksgiving 2012, a 49-19 Patriots win that served as a sort of line of demarcation for the Jets as a contender and pretender in the Rex Ryan era.

The tweet wasn't exactly PATRIOT WAY behavior by the social media team, and sure enough, the post disappeared once it started catching fire. We imagine the responsible party will be locked beneath Gillette Stadium until shortly after Tom Brady's retirement in 2026.

In the Rex days, you could expect the Pats' trolling to lead to a response from Jets camp, but Todd Bowles runs a very different ship in Florham Park. There are options, however, if Jets social media chooses to return fire:

