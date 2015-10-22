Patriots tweet, then delete, Butt Fumble picture

We're fast approaching the AFC East showdown between the 5-0 New England Patriots and 4-1 New York Jets. On Thursday, the plucky flock of millennials running the Pats' Twitter account took advantage of the buzz by throwing some skyscraper shade on the second-place Jets.
The image, of course, comes from the Apex Of Pain in New York Jets history: The Butt Fumble Game on Thanksgiving 2012, a 49-19 Patriots win that served as a sort of line of demarcation for the Jets as a contender and pretender in the Rex Ryan era.