Patriots trade for Bears OG Ryan Groy

We have a trade!
NFL Media's Rand Getlin reports that the Chicago Bears traded guard Ryan Groy to the New England Patriots, according to a source close to the situation.
Groy, 24, appeared in four games as a rookie to close out 2014 at left guard. He started three and totaled 237 snaps over the four contests. Pro Football Focus graded the blocker positively in two games, but he earned a -3.8 rating in his final start against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 17.
Yes, it's a minor, minor swap. But still: Trade!