Patriots trade center Bryan Stork to Redskins

Over the past two seasons, Bryan Stork started 17 games at center for the New England Patriots. On Wednesday, he found himself with another team.
The Patriots traded their 2014 fourth-round draft pick to the Washington Redskins in exchange for a conditional draft pick, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport first reported.
The Redskins confirmed the acquisition Wednesday afternoon. The Pats will receive a seventh-round conditional pick, per the league's transaction wire.
Stork, who was in the process of losing the starting job to 2015 undrafted free agent David Andrews, also got himself booted from a joint practice with the Chicago Bears last week for mixing it up with Bears linebacker Sam Acho.
The Patriots have also thinned out their receiving corps. New England cut veteran wide receiver Nate Washington on Wednesday.
As the Boston Herald noted a week ago, Stork has had some problems controlling his emotion. There was the headbutt in the AFC title game last season, and he also was tossed from a mini-camp practice in June for fighting.
Despite some concerns across New England's starting offensive line, whatever bothered Bill Belichick about Stork was serious enough to merit moving the former starter.