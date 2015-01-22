Around the NFL

Patriots' Tom Brady: I didn't 'alter the ball in any way'

Published: Jan 22, 2015 at 08:32 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady insists he didn't "alter the ball in any way" during last week's AFC Championship Game vs. the Indianapolis Colts.

Addressing the NFL's investigation of overly deflated footballs, Brady explained that he went through the same process he always does.

"I go in and I take the footballs that I want to use for the game," Brady said. "Our equipment guys do a great job with breaking the balls in. They have a process that they go through. When I pick those balls out, at that point to me they are perfect. I don't want anyone touching the balls after that, I don't want anyone rubbing them, putting any air in them, taking any air out.

"To me those balls are perfect and that's what I expect when I show up on the field. So that happened obviously on Sunday night, is the same process that I always go through. I didn't think anything of it."

Asked point-blank if he is a cheater, Brady replied, "I don't believe so. ... I would never do anything to break the rules."

Brady later added that he's "very comfortable" stating that nobody did anything wrong, to his knowledge.

Now that Brady and coach Bill Belichick have both emphasized plausible deniability, the issue is in the NFL's hands.

Here's what else we learned from Brady's news conference:

  1. Brady said the equipment staff told him they didn't do anything to the footballs. "I believe them," said Brady, who added, "obviously, I'd like to know what happened."
  1. Brady did not notice a difference between the balls used in the first half and those used in the second half. "I didn't put one thought into the football at that point," Brady said.
  1. Queried about past on-the-record comments that he prefers a deflated ball, Brady responded, "I like them at 12.5 (PSI). That's the perfect grip for a football."

It's also the minimum PSI allowed by the NFL.

  1. After initially laughing off the allegations as "ridiculous" on Monday, an uncomfortable Brady took a more somber tone on Thursday. His first instinct was that a "sour grapes" feeling was at the heart of the investigation. Now he believes, "this is a very serious topic. Obviously the integrity of the league is very important."

Brady believes the Patriots won the AFC Championship Game "fair and square."

  1. Asked if investigators had talked to him about the deflated balls, Brady replied, "not yet."

In other words, this story won't be wrapped up anytime soon.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast reacts to the Patriots' deflated footballs controversy and tells you whom to trust in Super Bowl XLIX. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets QB Zach Wilson throws two TDs in poised second preseason start

Jets coach Robert Saleh said rookie signal-caller Zach Wilson would play one or two more series than the two he saw in his debut last week. On Saturday afternoon, Wilson made the most of his increased exposure.
news

Nagy reiterates Andy Dalton will start Week 1 for Bears: 'We need to see him in the regular season'

Bears QBs Andy Dalton and Justin Fields both saw extended action Saturday versus the Bills. Their respective performances demonstrated why the rookie needs more time with the starters.
news

2021 NFL preseason, Week 2: What we learned from Saturday's games

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 2 of the 2021 NFL preseason.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has had no setbacks in rehab, remains on track to start Week 1 at Bucs

﻿Dak Prescott﻿ remains on track to return for the season opener against the Buccaneers on Sept. 9. The Cowboys quarterback has had "absolutely no setbacks" during rehab on his shoulder injury.
news

Former Titans GM Floyd Reese dies at 73

Floyd Reese, who served as the general manager of the Tennessee Titans franchise for 13 seasons around the turn of the century, died Saturday morning, the team announced. He was 73.
news

Patriots WR N'Keal Harry (shoulder) expected to miss four weeks

N'Keal Harry's shoulder injury suffered in Thursday night's preseason win over Philadelphia complicates his future in New England. The Patriots WR is expected to be out about four weeks due to the shoulder issue.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Aug. 21

Clyde Edwards-Helaire is getting his right ankle examined Saturday, but the Kansas City Chiefs don't seem overly concerned about any long-term issues for their starting running back.
news

2021 NFL preseason, Week 2: What we learned from Friday's doubleheader

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 2 of the 2021 NFL preseason.
news

Chargers DB Derwin James dazzles with 99-yard INT TD at practice

In a joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers, Chargers safety Derwin James jumped in front of tight end ﻿George Kittle﻿ to pick off a ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ pass at the 1-yard line and raced the other way for a 99-yard score. The play was a reminder of just how special James can be.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Aug. 20

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced a pair of Cardinals assistant coaches out of action. TEs coach Steve Heiden and a defensive assistant will miss Friday's preseason contest against the Chiefs because of COVID protocols, Tom Pelissero and Peter Schrager report.
news

Larry Fitzgerald on NFL future: 'I just don't have the urge to play right now'

The Cardinals have spent the last few months preparing for the 2021 season without Larry Fitzgerald. Based on comments the future Hall of Famer made in a recent interview, Arizona may not want to hold its collective breath waiting for him to return.
news

Browns TE David Njoku says he'd 'like to stay' in Cleveland beyond 2021

﻿David Njoku﻿'s future in Cleveland seemed in doubt this time a year ago. Now, the tight end sounds as if there's nowhere else he'd rather play football. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW