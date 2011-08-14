Patriots to work out veterans Houshmandzadeh, Sharper

Published: Aug 14, 2011 at 06:02 PM

T.J. Houshmandzadeh won't be the only big-name veteran paying a visit to the New England Patriots this week. Free-agent safety Darren Sharper, a 14-year veteran and a key member of the New Orleans Saints' 2009 Super Bowl-winning squad, told NFL Network on Sunday that he will work out for the Patriots on Monday.

NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora reported that Houshmandzadeh, the former Cincinnati Bengals, Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens receiver, is also scheduled to visit Foxboro for a workout.

Houshmandzadeh, 33, teamed with Chad Ochocinco for some productive years with the Bengals (the Patriots acquired Ochocinco in a trade in late July), but was mostly disappointing in 2009 for the Seahawks and last season for the Ravens.

Sharper has 63 interceptions and 11 touchdowns in his career. He has made five Pro Bowls, but he also had knee surgery in 2010, and missed eight games that season.

The Boston Heraldreports that in addition to Sharper, the Patriots will also work out safety Renaldo Hill, a 10-year veteran who most recently played for the Denver Broncos.

