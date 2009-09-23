Patriots, Titans among six contenders trying to find their way

Improbable. While Delhomme is bound to play better later in the season, the Panthers' schedule is full of stout defenses that will put the onus on the quarterback to win the game. Coach John Fox will attempt to minimize his exposure by relying on DeAngelo Williams and Jonathan Stewart to carry the load, but eventually Delhomme will have to put the ball in the air and his decision-making has been suspect for most of his career. It is unlikely that he will be able to act as the dutiful game manager that allows the running game and defense to pick up the slack. Furthermore, the defense has been riddled with injuries upfront (Maake Keomatu and Louis Leonard), and is incapable of withstanding the steady barrage of inside runs that opponents are poised to use against the decimated unit. While Meeks' arrival has improved the Panthers' woes against the pass, his scheme has perennially struggled defending the run and it doesn't appear to be any different this year.