Patriots throw grand nostalgia party for 2016 team, then forget to play football

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- What a festive, celebratory, nostalgia-fueled party the New England Patriots staged at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. Let us count the ways:

• A reunion was held for the 2016 outfit that rallied from a 28-3 deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

• Rob Gronkowski was introduced as the newest red-jacketed member of the Patriots Hall of Fame.

• And, yes, that was Tom Brady himself in the house, with ol' No. 12 making his first Gillette Stadium appearance in his role as lead analyst on Fox telecasts.

But then came the mother of all buzzkills, as the Green Bay Packers rolled to a 45-27 victory over the not-ready-for-primetime Patriots. The score is misleading, as it suggests an afternoon of nonstop offense and rock-em, sock-em robots. It was only some of that. What the score doesn't reveal is that the Pats fell on their faces pretty much from the moment the national anthem was completed, with Drake Maye throwing an interception on his first pass of the game. It was the first of his three.

Perhaps even more alarming, New England cornerback Christian Gonzalez had his worst outing as a member of the Patriots, his performance so sputtering and out of sorts that it's hardly unfair to wonder if injured receiver A.J. Brown isn't the only player on this team with a contract that hasn't worked out so far.

It wasn't just that the Patriots "lost" to the Packers on national television. They were overmatched in so many ways that it might be wise, at least for a week or two, to cool the jets on all that the-Pats-can-beat-any-team-in-the-AFC-and-make-it-back-to-the-Super-Bowl talk.

"It's frustrating," Gonzalez said after the game, but then, without even taking a breath, he played off the whole thing as a bad day at the office.

"I want to be who I am for the team, and everybody knows what I am," he said. "I mean, it's football. I'm gonna have a bad game in this profession. … And if it's a good game, I say, "All right." We move on. It's just like that. There's things I messed up on, and we'll get back to it next week."

That's all fine, this business of having a bad game. But even taking into consideration that Gonzalez has missed time with injuries this season, the fact is that this cornerback who's entitled to a bad game has yet to have a great game. He will earn approximately $36 million this season.

"They just got the best of me today," Gonzalez said. "It's pro football. They got good receivers, like every team."

Perhaps we shouldn't get too caught up on athletes' canned, hackneyed responses that are delivered just moments after a tough loss, such as when Gonzalez said, "It's not the end of the world." Even so, it's a bad look to reason that, hey, "It's football." And anyway, Patriots coach Mike Vrabel had a better take on how things played out against the Packers: "We got our asses kicked. There's no two ways about it."

Asked specifically about Gonzalez's performance, Vrabel said: "When your best players don't play good, you don't have much of a chance in this league. We expect a lot more; he expects a lot more. We need more from everybody else."

So, how does any of this connect with the fact that Gronk, Brady and a busload of veterans from the "28-3" game were in the house? Maye was asked whether any of that was a distraction. "I wouldn't say that," he said. "We were focused on the Packers. I don't think there's a correlation."

Maye is correct. Having blasts from championships past in the house doesn't inspire the current team to play harder, run faster, etc., nor does it weigh on or intimidate the opponent.

And yet it's doubtful anybody on the 2016 Patriots ever said, "It's football" after a bad game. And they certainly didn't say it on Super Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, as they were being pushed all over the field by the Falcons and falling behind 28-3.

And speaking of "28-3," two scores were displayed on the playing surface during Sunday's pregame ceremonies: the final score of Super Bowl LI (34-28) and the most famous in-game score in Super Bowl history (28-3). It would have made for a great story had the present-day Patriots been inspired to make a similar comeback. But nothing of the sort happened. The Patriots trailed by a bucketload of glaring deficits, including 17-0, 24-7, 34-14, 42-14 and 45-21.

To be fair, the Patriots have been decimated by injuries this season, particularly on offense in the pass-catching department. That Maye still managed to complete 21 of 38 passes for 299 yards and three touchdowns can be viewed as an encouraging sign.

But ticket-purchasing Patriots fans shouldn't have to figure out what it means when Gonzalez says, "It's football," after a bad loss.

And since we're dredging up the 2016 Patriots, let's go for broke and bring up the 2014 Patriots. That's the year then-Patriots coach Bill Belichick, a day after a 41-14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on "Monday Night Football," famously buried that game in a ditch by repeatedly saying, "We're on to Cincinnati."

One week later, the Patriots beat the Bengals. They won seven straight games, went 10-2 through the end of the regular season, then defeated the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.

The Patriots' next game is Sunday against the Detroit Lions in Munich.

Vrabel did not come right out and say, "We're on to Munich," after Sunday's loss to the Packers. But the Patriots need a reboot, and they need one quickly, or they might soon find even a wild-card berth out of reach.

New England is 5-4, barely above .500. In most seasons, teams that are barely above .500 usually don't make the playoffs. It's football.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.