Patriots TE Hernandez 'feels great' despite suffering head injury

Published: Jan 18, 2012 at 04:49 AM

The New England Patriots appear to have dodged a bullet with tight end Aaron Hernandez's health.

Hernandez, a key weapon for the Patriots, left the divisional playoff victory over the Denver Broncos on Saturday with a head injury in the fourth quarter and didn't return.

Hernandez said he was OK after the game, and that remained the case Wednesday.

"I feel great," Hernandez told reporters, according to ESPN Boston. "Ready to play."

Hernandez had four receptions for 55 yards and one touchdown against the Broncos and also was used in the backfield, leading the team with 61 yards on five attempts.

Quarterback Tom Brady was the only member of the Patriots to miss practice Wednesday, listed with a left shoulder injury. It's not unprecedented for Brady, who spoke to the media Wednesday, to miss a mid-week practice.

Safety Ed Reed was the only player listed on the Ravens' injury report. Reed was limited Wednesday with an ankle injury.

