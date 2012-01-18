Patriots TE Hernandez 'feels great' despite suffering head injury

Can Baltimore contain New England's dynamic offense? Pat Kirwan answers the biggest questions heading into Sunday's AFC Championship Game. More ...
Hernandez, a key weapon for the Patriots, left the divisional playoff victory over the Denver Broncos on Saturday with a head injury in the fourth quarter and didn't return.
Hernandez said he was OK after the game, and that remained the case Wednesday.
Hernandez had four receptions for 55 yards and one touchdown against the Broncos and also was used in the backfield, leading the team with 61 yards on five attempts.