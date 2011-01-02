Patriots TE Gronkowski voted Pepsi Rookie of the Week

Voters on NFL.com have made their choice. Tight end Rob Gronkowski of the New England Patriots is the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week for games played on December 9-13, the NFL announced today.
Gronkowski led the Patriots with six receptions for 102 yards and one touchdown in the Patriots' 38-7 win over the Miami Dolphins.
Gronkowski was selected from among five finalists through fan votes on NFL.com/rookies. The other finalists were wide receiver Jacoby Ford of the Oakland Raiders, running back Ryan Mathews of the San Diego Chargers, running back Joe McKnight of the New York Jets and defensive tackle Ndamukong Ssh of the Detroit Lions.
After the regular season, five players will be nominated for Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year honors. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/rookies throughout the month of January. The winner will be announced at a press conference at Super Bowl XLV in North Texas.
This is Pepsi's ninth year as the official soft-drink sponsor of the NFL and the ninth year that Pepsi will present the NFL Rookie of the Week and NFL Rookie of the Year awards.
A closer look at the finalists:
Mathews rushed 26 times for 120 yards and three touchdowns in the Chargers' 33-28 win over the Denver Broncos.