Patriots TE Gronkowski voted Pepsi Rookie of the Week

Voters on NFL.com have made their choice. Tight end Rob Gronkowski of the New England Patriots is the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week for games played on December 9-13, the NFL announced today.
Gronkowski had five receptions for 43 yards and one touchdown in the Patriots' 36-7 win over the Chicago Bears.
Gronkowski was selected from among five finalists through fan votes on NFL.com/rookies. The other finalists were wide receiver Arrelious Benn of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, linebacker Arthur Moats of the Buffalo Bills, running back Ryan Mathews of the San Diego Chargers and quarterback John Skelton of the Arizona Cardinals.
After the regular season, five players will be nominated for Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year honors. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/rookies throughout the month of January. The winner will be announced at a press conference at Super Bowl XLV in North Texas.
This is Pepsi's ninth year as the official soft-drink sponsor of the NFL and the ninth year that Pepsi will present the NFL Rookie of the Week and NFL Rookie of the Year awards.
A closer look at the finalists:
Benn had four catches for 122 yards, and added one rush for 17 yards. He also notched one special teams tackle in the Buccaneers' 17-16 win over the Redskins.