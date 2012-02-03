Patriots TE Gronkowski officially questionable for Super Bowl

New England tight end Rob Gronkowski participated in Friday's hour-long walk-through to cap the Patriots' week of indoor practices leading up to Super Bowl XLVI.
Gronkowski took the field for the second straight day after practicing on a limited basis Thursday for the first time since spraining his left ankle Jan. 22 in the AFC Championship Game. He is listed as questionable on New England's injury report for Sunday's matchup against the New York Giants.
Dressed in gray sweatpants, gray sneakers and a dark blue t-shirt bearing the popular "Yo Soy Fiesta" phrase he recently coined, Gronkowski moved without a limp when the Patriots executed their offensive plays.
"He practiced yesterday. He didn't do anything today," Belichick said. "We'll see where he's at on Sunday, but hopefully (he'll play). I saw no setbacks. He's still making progress."
The Patriots listed 10 other players as questionable, including safety Patrick Chung (knee), left guard Logan Mankins (knee), linebacker Brandon Spikes (knee) and wide receiver Wes Welker (knee).
All 11 players were listed as taking part in a limited portion of Friday's session, in which players never moved faster than a trot while executing plays.
"This is kind of like Saturday for us," said Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. "We've had a little bit of extra time this week (to practice).
"I think we're ready to go. We've worked hard this week Monday, Wednesday and Thursday in practice, and we had good practices back (in Foxborough, Mass.) last week. We went through some mental-review things out there (Friday)."
"We'll have meetings and we'll do some reminders and things like that in our hotel but we're not going to actually practice," Belichick said.
New England players do have a Friday night curfew.
"This will be what we normally do if we were on the road Friday night (for a Sunday game)," Belichick said. "We would have curfew."
