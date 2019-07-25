Patriots' Taysom Hill? QB Danny Etling switches to WR

Etling and Hill are dead ringers, at least physically; Etling stands at 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, while Hill is 6-foot-2 and 221. While it's not clear whether Etling will play on special teams coverage as Hill does in the Bayou, the Patriots are likely hoping that Etling can replicate Hill's type of production on offense; in 2018, Hill racked up 40 touches for 200 scrimmage yards and two scores.