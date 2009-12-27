Patriots' Taylor will face ex-Jaguars mates; Warren in, Wilfork out

Published: Dec 27, 2009 at 05:20 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots running back Fred Taylor is active after missing 10 games with an ankle injury, meaning he will face his former team, the Jacksonville Jaguars, on Sunday.

Taylor is the top rusher in Jaguars history.

Patriots defensive end Ty Warren also is active after missing one game with an ankle injury, but nose tackle Vince Wilfork is inactive for the second consecutive game because of a foot injury.

Patriots starting tackle Nick Kaczur also is inactive because of a shoulder problem.

For the Jaguars, cornerback Rashean Mathis is active for the second consecutive game after being listed as questionable with a groin injury that sidelined him four games. Offensive tackle Tra Thomas is inactive for Jacksonville.

