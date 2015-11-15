Patriots still undefeated after late field goal

Published: Nov 15, 2015 at 12:12 PM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Stephen Gostkowski's 54-yard field goal with 1 second remaining Sunday kept the New England Patriots unbeaten with a 27-26 victory over the New York Giants.

After Josh Brown made his fourth field goal of the game with 1:47 remaining, Tom Brady drove the Patriots (9-0) 44 yards, converting a fourth-and-10 on the series. Gostkowski, the NFL's leading scorer the last three seasons, sent his winning kick soaring through the uprights.

The Giants (5-5) have given the Patriots fits under Tom Coughlin and nearly pulled off another victory. But you don't beat New England with field goals, and a 5-yard pass to Odell Beckham Jr. on New York's final drive was originally called a touchdown, then reversed by a video review.

Both Beckham and New England's Rob Gronkowski had the longest TD catches of their careers: Beckham for 87 yards and Gronkowski for 76.

Copyright 2015 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

Baker Mayfield speaks on looming divorce from Browns: 'I feel disrespected'

Baker Mayfield's time in Cleveland came to a sudden and ugly end this offseason. Unsurprisingly, he isn't happy about how it all happened.

news

Two funeral services for Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins scheduled for next weekend

Funeral services for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who was killed when he was hit by a dump truck on Saturday, will take place next weekend.

news

AFC Roster Reset: Biggest signings/losses, burning question for each team ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft

As we close in on the 2022 NFL Draft, where do teams across the AFC stand? Nick Shook discusses the biggest offseason signings and losses -- as well as one burning question -- for each team in the conference.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW