Patriots-Steelers: Who has the edge? Plus, NFL-wide questions

WHERE is a top college coach who would want to/will/might land a head-coaching job in the NFL? (submitted by @minervastorm87) First, let's note how rare this has become. The last head coach hired from college was the Texans' Bill O'Brien, who had an NFL background, having spent five seasons as an assistant with the Patriots before leaving for Penn State. That was four years ago, following the 2013 season. In the previous cycle, there were two, Chip Kelly to the Eagles (from Oregon) and Doug Marrone to the Bills (from Syracuse), and in the two cycles before that, Greg Schiano to the Bucs (from Rutgers) and Jim Harbaugh to the 49ers (from Stanford). Going further back, Pete Carroll joined the Seahawks from USC, but he was a third-time NFL head coach. Overall, the track record of those hires (Schiano aside) is strong. The feeling is this will be a robust Black Monday, with eight to 10 openings. Yet calling around this week, I didn't hear a lot of names likely to make the jump. Harbaugh is obvious if he decides to come back from Michigan. Stanford's David Shaw gets interest every year, but hasn't reciprocated. Alabama's Nick Saban and Penn State's James Franklin come up. Among those with no previous NFL experience, multiple wired-in people told me Friday to keep an eye this year on Notre Dame's Brian Kelly. If there's an opportunity for him, the timing might be right for everyone.