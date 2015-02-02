Patriots' Solder: Brady 'unfazed' after interceptions

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Patriots looked to be fading fast in Super Bowl XLIX, but New England climbed its way out of a 10-point hole behind the power of a playmaking defense and an offense that never panicked.
Malcolm Butler's game-ending interception sealed his team's 28-24 win over the Seahawks, but it was Tom Brady's calm under pressure that had his teammates talking after the game.
"He seemed unfazed," tackle Nate Solder told Around The NFL. "He played the rest of the game lights out, and that's what we're used to with him."
Brady cost the team points with two ugly interceptions, gaffes that would have toyed with a less-confident passer. Instead, the Patriots stuck to a scheme that emphasized short throws, with Brady completing a Super Bowl-record 37 passes for 328 yards and four touchdowns.
"Stuff happens, it's not like that big of a deal, and, you know, he's won four of six," Vollmer said. "He always has been the best, I don't think there are too many doubters for that."
Vollmer pointed specifically to New England's come-from-behind win over the Baltimore Ravens in the playoffs as a road map for rallying against the Seahawks.
"It doesn't really change," Vollmer said. "We've been in those games, I mean Baltimore, it was kind of slug it out. We've been in those games before, you just got to keep doing what you're doing. There's really no secret formula."
Not to take anything away from New England, though, because that ability to reveal little, stay level and peer only at the next challenge is one reason it's a waste of time talking about anyone else as a legitimate dynasty.
"You don't pay too much attention to it," Vollmer said of the ups and downs. "I mean, we've got to get ready for the next drive."
