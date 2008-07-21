Patriots signs 2 draft picks

Published: Jul 21, 2008 at 09:42 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) -The New England Patriots signed free agent tackle Anthony Clement on Monday, along with a wide receiver and two of their draft picks.

The team signed linebacker Shawn Crable and quarterback Kevin O'Connell, two players drafted in the third round this year. Also getting a contract was wide receiver Chris Dunlap, who was released by the Patriots last Sept. 1 after signing as a rookie free agent out of Georgia Tech on May 14.

Clement, a 10-year veteran, started every game at right tackle for the New York Jets in each of the past two seasons. He spent his first seven seasons with Arizona and one with San Francisco. He has started 107 of the 128 games in which he played after being taken in the second round out of Louisiana-Lafayette in 1998.

Crable, selected out of Michigan with the 78th overall pick, had 148 career tackles to rank 10th on the Wolverines' career list. The 6-foot-5, 243-pound linebacker had 16 career sacks and 43 tackles for losses.

O'Connell was taken with the 94th overall pick out of San Diego State. He passed for 7,689 yards, 46 touchdowns and 34 interceptions in 40 college games.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Move The Sticks Podcast: Anatomy of Jordan Love's Career

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back for a deep dive on Packers QB Jordan Love's college and NFL career. 
news

Russell Wilson denies requesting a trade from Seahawks: 'I'm here to win it all'

Russell Wilson approached a microphone for the first time in months Thursday, his first appearance on record since he'd started a storm of rumblings swirling around his discontent. Naturally, he was peppered with questions regarding the drama.
news

Kyler Murray still 'open' to playing baseball: 'If I ever had the opportunity ... I would definitely go for it'

It has been two years since ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ pledged his full commitment to playing football. He has since grown into one of the top young talents in the NFL and a franchise quarterback. With the passing of each season, the idea of him playing baseball seems more unlikely. Just not to Murray. 
news

Debrief: What matters -- and what doesn't -- from this week's OTAs, minicamps

Gregg Rosenthal sorts out what matters -- like Dak Prescott's  health -- from what doesn't -- like Jordan Love's performance -- in the news stemming from this week's OTAs and minicamps.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW