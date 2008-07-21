Patriots signs 2 draft picks

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) -The New England Patriots signed free agent tackle Anthony Clement on Monday, along with a wide receiver and two of their draft picks.
The team signed linebacker Shawn Crable and quarterback Kevin O'Connell, two players drafted in the third round this year. Also getting a contract was wide receiver Chris Dunlap, who was released by the Patriots last Sept. 1 after signing as a rookie free agent out of Georgia Tech on May 14.
Clement, a 10-year veteran, started every game at right tackle for the New York Jets in each of the past two seasons. He spent his first seven seasons with Arizona and one with San Francisco. He has started 107 of the 128 games in which he played after being taken in the second round out of Louisiana-Lafayette in 1998.
Crable, selected out of Michigan with the 78th overall pick, had 148 career tackles to rank 10th on the Wolverines' career list. The 6-foot-5, 243-pound linebacker had 16 career sacks and 43 tackles for losses.
O'Connell was taken with the 94th overall pick out of San Diego State. He passed for 7,689 yards, 46 touchdowns and 34 interceptions in 40 college games.