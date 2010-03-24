Patriots sign veteran TE Crumpler to free-agent deal

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Veteran tight end Alge Crumpler has signed a free-agent contract with the New England Patriots, filling a glaring hole in the team's offense.
Terms of the contract weren't disclosed Wednesday.
Crumpler, 32, spent nine seasons with the Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans, and he has started in 122 of 139 regular-season games. The four-time Pro Bowl pick has 367 catches for 4,691 yards and 37 touchdowns in his NFL career.
Crumpler is the only tight end on the Patriots' roster who has appeared in an NFL game. Ben Watson signed a free-agent deal with the Cleveland Browns, and Chris Baker was cut before signing with the Seattle Seahawks.
