Patriots sign two draft picks

Published: Jul 21, 2008 at 07:04 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots on Monday signed linebacker Shawn Crable and quarterback Kevin O'Connell, two players drafted in the third round this year.

Crable, selected out of Michigan with the 78th overall pick, had 148 career tackles to rank 10th on the Wolverines' career list. The 6-foot-5, 243-pound linebacker had 16 career sacks and 43 tackles for losses.

O'Connell was taken with the 94th overall pick out of San Diego State. He passed for 7,689 yards, 46 touchdowns and 34 interceptions in 40 college games.

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

