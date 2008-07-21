Patriots sign two draft picks

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots on Monday signed linebacker Shawn Crable and quarterback Kevin O'Connell, two players drafted in the third round this year.
Crable, selected out of Michigan with the 78th overall pick, had 148 career tackles to rank 10th on the Wolverines' career list. The 6-foot-5, 243-pound linebacker had 16 career sacks and 43 tackles for losses.
O'Connell was taken with the 94th overall pick out of San Diego State. He passed for 7,689 yards, 46 touchdowns and 34 interceptions in 40 college games.
