Patriots sign TE Pollard, P Player, DL Kenny Smith

Published: Apr 23, 2008 at 10:37 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots signed three free agents Wednesday: tight end Marcus Pollard, punter Scott Player and defensive lineman Kenny Smith.

Pollard has been in the league for 13 seasons with Indianapolis, Detroit and Seattle. He has 349 catches for 4,280 yards and 40 touchdowns in 191 career games. The 36-year-old led Seattle's tight ends last season with 28 receptions for 273 yards and two touchdowns.

Player punted in three games last season for Cleveland before being released on Oct. 8. He spent nine seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. The 38-year-old kicker has 727 punts for 31,345 yards.

Smith has 69 career tackles in 30 games. The 30-year-old has not played since 2003 when he was with New Orleans.

