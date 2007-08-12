Patriots sign TE Brian Jones, release TE Kranchick

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots signed free agent tight end Brian Jones and released tight end Matt Kranchick on Sunday.

The 6-foot-3, 258-pound Jones was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2004 and had nine receptions for 146 yards and a touchdown in his first two seasons. He missed all of last season on injured reserve with a knee injury.

The 6-7, 260-pound Kranchick, the Pittsburgh Steelers sixth-round draft pick in 2004, was signed to the Patriots practice squad on Dec. 13 and to the active roster on Jan. 23. He has one career reception for six yards. He was also on the New York Giants roster.

